Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 level beautiful condo is now available for rent. Owner maintained very well like new. Very good location in Irvine demanding school district. One bedroom with its own bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms including master suite upstairs. 2 car garage, upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinet storage and pantry. Very bright and shiny open floor plan. Granite kitchen counter tops. The lease will included furniture (bed, couch, dining table and chairs etc).