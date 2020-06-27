128 Tubeflower

Amenities

Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhouse in the Cypress Village (1 Bedroom and full bath downstairs). 3 Bedroom and 2 bath upstairs. Open floorplan with lots of recess lights throughout the property. Brand new carpet and tile flooring, customized entire interior painting. Gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steal appliances, full customized-set tile back splash, quartz countertops. End unit provides enough privacy. Excellent location in the community, walking distance to community park, great park. Close to shopping, entertainments and commutes. Award winning Irvine Schools!