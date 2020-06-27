All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

128 Tubeflower

128 Tubeflower · No Longer Available
Location

128 Tubeflower, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhouse in the Cypress Village (1 Bedroom and full bath downstairs). 3 Bedroom and 2 bath upstairs. Open floorplan with lots of recess lights throughout the property. Brand new carpet and tile flooring, customized entire interior painting. Gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steal appliances, full customized-set tile back splash, quartz countertops. End unit provides enough privacy. Excellent location in the community, walking distance to community park, great park. Close to shopping, entertainments and commutes. Award winning Irvine Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Tubeflower have any available units?
128 Tubeflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 128 Tubeflower currently offering any rent specials?
128 Tubeflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Tubeflower pet-friendly?
No, 128 Tubeflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 128 Tubeflower offer parking?
No, 128 Tubeflower does not offer parking.
Does 128 Tubeflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Tubeflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Tubeflower have a pool?
No, 128 Tubeflower does not have a pool.
Does 128 Tubeflower have accessible units?
No, 128 Tubeflower does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Tubeflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Tubeflower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Tubeflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Tubeflower does not have units with air conditioning.
