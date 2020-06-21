Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool hot tub

127 Stellar Available 06/22/20 Upgraded 3 bedroom in the Great Park Neighborhood - Built in 2017, this Cadence Park home within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine is a spacious two-story home with a great floorpan. Kitchen is outfitted with Top of the line Everything’s Included® features. Such features include a gourmet kitchen with stylish quartz countertops, stainless steel GE Monogram® and GE Profile® appliances including Refrigerator, Convection+Microwave, 6 Burner Stove+Hood w/Warming Lamp and a Large Stainless Steel Farm Style Sink. Beautiful cabinetry with soft close hinges throughout. The master bathroom has quartz countertops and walk-in closet, a spacious loft in the home as well as a separate laundry room. Carpet is shown in the pictures but laminate will be installed throughout. The home is equipped with a home automation system and is powered by a state-of-the-art solar system provided by Sunstreet Energy GroupTM. Outdoor patio has been recently done and is great for outdoor dining.



Community includes a pool, spa, hot tub, outdoor cooking area, playground and much more!



