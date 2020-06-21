All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 127 Stellar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
127 Stellar
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

127 Stellar

127 Stellar · (949) 872-1417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

127 Stellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 127 Stellar · Avail. Jun 22

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
127 Stellar Available 06/22/20 Upgraded 3 bedroom in the Great Park Neighborhood - Built in 2017, this Cadence Park home within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine is a spacious two-story home with a great floorpan. Kitchen is outfitted with Top of the line Everything’s Included® features. Such features include a gourmet kitchen with stylish quartz countertops, stainless steel GE Monogram® and GE Profile® appliances including Refrigerator, Convection+Microwave, 6 Burner Stove+Hood w/Warming Lamp and a Large Stainless Steel Farm Style Sink. Beautiful cabinetry with soft close hinges throughout. The master bathroom has quartz countertops and walk-in closet, a spacious loft in the home as well as a separate laundry room. Carpet is shown in the pictures but laminate will be installed throughout. The home is equipped with a home automation system and is powered by a state-of-the-art solar system provided by Sunstreet Energy GroupTM. Outdoor patio has been recently done and is great for outdoor dining.

Community includes a pool, spa, hot tub, outdoor cooking area, playground and much more!

(RLNE5838712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Stellar have any available units?
127 Stellar has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Stellar have?
Some of 127 Stellar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Stellar currently offering any rent specials?
127 Stellar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Stellar pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Stellar is pet friendly.
Does 127 Stellar offer parking?
No, 127 Stellar does not offer parking.
Does 127 Stellar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Stellar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Stellar have a pool?
Yes, 127 Stellar has a pool.
Does 127 Stellar have accessible units?
No, 127 Stellar does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Stellar have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Stellar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Stellar have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Stellar does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 127 Stellar?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity