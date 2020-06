Amenities

garage pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Detached condo, like single family residence! Built in 2014, 4 bedrooms plus a loft and 3 baths. One bedroom is downstairs. 2 car attached garage. Great location walking to the new elementary school down the street and amenities including pool, spa, children playground, park...etc. Minimum 3 months lease term.The house has furniture, but the owner can move out all furniture if the tenant want to no furniture.