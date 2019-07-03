All apartments in Irvine
125 Streamwood

125 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

125 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
One Bedroom Condo in Springs Community - Must see this Super Cute ground level Condo in the popular Springs Community. Fantastic interior corner location next to the streams. New Paint, New premium Pergo laminate flooring throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances (range/oven and faucet are new), lovely dual sink vanity in bathroom. Residents enjoy two pools, spa, recreation room, tennis courts and community laundry room. Imagine living in this beautiful community with streams, brooks and waterfalls along lush landscaping offering tranquil environment yet close to everything you need. Conveniently located by freeways, Toll roads, Walking distance to Zion Market and a few minutes to the Irvine Spectrum and The District entertainment. HOA includes water and trash.Schools, parks, pool, walking distant to restaurants, banks, and market. Available now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5498508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Streamwood have any available units?
125 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 125 Streamwood have?
Some of 125 Streamwood's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
125 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Streamwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Streamwood is pet friendly.
Does 125 Streamwood offer parking?
No, 125 Streamwood does not offer parking.
Does 125 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 125 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 125 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 125 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Streamwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.
