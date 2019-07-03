125 Streamwood

Amenities

One Bedroom Condo in Springs Community - Must see this Super Cute ground level Condo in the popular Springs Community. Fantastic interior corner location next to the streams. New Paint, New premium Pergo laminate flooring throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances (range/oven and faucet are new), lovely dual sink vanity in bathroom. Residents enjoy two pools, spa, recreation room, tennis courts and community laundry room. Imagine living in this beautiful community with streams, brooks and waterfalls along lush landscaping offering tranquil environment yet close to everything you need. Conveniently located by freeways, Toll roads, Walking distance to Zion Market and a few minutes to the Irvine Spectrum and The District entertainment. HOA includes water and trash.Schools, parks, pool, walking distant to restaurants, banks, and market. Available now!



No Cats Allowed



