All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 124 Iron Horse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
124 Iron Horse
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:54 PM

124 Iron Horse

124 Ironhorse · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

124 Ironhorse, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful property situated in the quiet enclave of Orchard Hill and zoned to Irvine School District, the home is within walking distance to community parks, pools and nearby amenities. Perfect for homes large and small, you'll find four bedrooms all with they very own en-suite bathrooms plus a guest powder room. Downstairs, you'll find upgraded hardwood floor throughout along with upgraded crown and base molding in a large, high-ceiling open floor plan. Kitchen includes all stainless appliances and upgraded wood cabinetry. Guest bedroom downstairs includes en-suite bath with tastefully upgraded shower and countertop. Outside, easy low-maintenance backyard includes a California Room, perfect for outdoor dining and entertainment. Two car garage includes water softener and filter system along with a tankless water heater. Upstairs, you'll find a well-sized loft, perfect as a family room or playroom. The master bedroom includes upgraded recess ceiling and upgraded master bathroom throughout. Down the hallway, you'll find the laundry room along with two additional en-suite bedrooms - one with walking closet and another with french doors opening to a nicely sized covered balcony. Perfectly located near the 5 and 133, this home grants easy access to all parts of Irvine and Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Iron Horse have any available units?
124 Iron Horse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 124 Iron Horse have?
Some of 124 Iron Horse's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Iron Horse currently offering any rent specials?
124 Iron Horse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Iron Horse pet-friendly?
No, 124 Iron Horse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 124 Iron Horse offer parking?
Yes, 124 Iron Horse offers parking.
Does 124 Iron Horse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Iron Horse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Iron Horse have a pool?
Yes, 124 Iron Horse has a pool.
Does 124 Iron Horse have accessible units?
No, 124 Iron Horse does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Iron Horse have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Iron Horse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Iron Horse have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Iron Horse does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology