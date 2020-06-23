124 Iron Horse

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful property situated in the quiet enclave of Orchard Hill and zoned to Irvine School District, the home is within walking distance to community parks, pools and nearby amenities. Perfect for homes large and small, you'll find four bedrooms all with they very own en-suite bathrooms plus a guest powder room. Downstairs, you'll find upgraded hardwood floor throughout along with upgraded crown and base molding in a large, high-ceiling open floor plan. Kitchen includes all stainless appliances and upgraded wood cabinetry. Guest bedroom downstairs includes en-suite bath with tastefully upgraded shower and countertop. Outside, easy low-maintenance backyard includes a California Room, perfect for outdoor dining and entertainment. Two car garage includes water softener and filter system along with a tankless water heater. Upstairs, you'll find a well-sized loft, perfect as a family room or playroom. The master bedroom includes upgraded recess ceiling and upgraded master bathroom throughout. Down the hallway, you'll find the laundry room along with two additional en-suite bedrooms - one with walking closet and another with french doors opening to a nicely sized covered balcony. Perfectly located near the 5 and 133, this home grants easy access to all parts of Irvine and Orange County.