Irvine, CA
123 Wanderer
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

123 Wanderer

123 Wanderer · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

123 Wanderer, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Beautiful brand new home for lease. This home features one bedroom and bathroom on main floor with huge kitchen with dining area and open to family room. There is a covered patio area and large sliding glass doors that open all the way and bring the outdoors inside. Upstairs features a large master suite with gorgeous bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub, walk in closet, and dual vanities. There is also a junior suite with attached bathroom and a third bedroom and bathroom as well as a loft. This community also offers a wonderful park for the kids and a community pool.Be the first to occupy this property! Call today to make an appointment to view the home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Wanderer have any available units?
123 Wanderer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Wanderer have?
Some of 123 Wanderer's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Wanderer currently offering any rent specials?
123 Wanderer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Wanderer pet-friendly?
No, 123 Wanderer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Wanderer offer parking?
No, 123 Wanderer does not offer parking.
Does 123 Wanderer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Wanderer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Wanderer have a pool?
Yes, 123 Wanderer has a pool.
Does 123 Wanderer have accessible units?
No, 123 Wanderer does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Wanderer have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Wanderer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Wanderer have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Wanderer does not have units with air conditioning.
