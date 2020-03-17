123 Wanderer

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool new construction

Beautiful brand new home for lease. This home features one bedroom and bathroom on main floor with huge kitchen with dining area and open to family room. There is a covered patio area and large sliding glass doors that open all the way and bring the outdoors inside. Upstairs features a large master suite with gorgeous bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub, walk in closet, and dual vanities. There is also a junior suite with attached bathroom and a third bedroom and bathroom as well as a loft. This community also offers a wonderful park for the kids and a community pool.Be the first to occupy this property! Call today to make an appointment to view the home!