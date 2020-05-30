123 Mountain Violet

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool hot tub

Great Single Family with park view right behind the award winning Cypress Village Elementary School! Beautiful Floorplan in the masterfully planned Cypress Village Irvine community. The community is designed with resort style amenities including pool, spa, park, playground, sport court, clubhouse and more. This gorgeous home is a open floorplan with 4 bedroom with a bonus room. Many updates including premium designer wood tile and carpet flooring, granite countertops with backsplash, kitchen island, plantation wood shutters, quarts counter on all bathrooms, crown molding, recessed lighting, recent fresh paint, electrical in bathrooms and entertainment area! Seller is open to purchase refrigerator, washer and dryer for tenant.