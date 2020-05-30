All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
123 Mountain Violet
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

123 Mountain Violet

123 Mountain Violet · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

123 Mountain Violet, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Great Single Family with park view right behind the award winning Cypress Village Elementary School! Beautiful Floorplan in the masterfully planned Cypress Village Irvine community. The community is designed with resort style amenities including pool, spa, park, playground, sport court, clubhouse and more. This gorgeous home is a open floorplan with 4 bedroom with a bonus room. Many updates including premium designer wood tile and carpet flooring, granite countertops with backsplash, kitchen island, plantation wood shutters, quarts counter on all bathrooms, crown molding, recessed lighting, recent fresh paint, electrical in bathrooms and entertainment area! Seller is open to purchase refrigerator, washer and dryer for tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Mountain Violet have any available units?
123 Mountain Violet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Mountain Violet have?
Some of 123 Mountain Violet's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Mountain Violet currently offering any rent specials?
123 Mountain Violet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Mountain Violet pet-friendly?
No, 123 Mountain Violet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Mountain Violet offer parking?
No, 123 Mountain Violet does not offer parking.
Does 123 Mountain Violet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Mountain Violet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Mountain Violet have a pool?
Yes, 123 Mountain Violet has a pool.
Does 123 Mountain Violet have accessible units?
No, 123 Mountain Violet does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Mountain Violet have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Mountain Violet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Mountain Violet have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Mountain Violet does not have units with air conditioning.
