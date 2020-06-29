All apartments in Irvine
123 Lemon Grove

123 Lemon Grv · No Longer Available
Location

123 Lemon Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Imagine the possibilities in the space of this beautiful home! This home has 1 bedroom and 1 loft. Use the loft as a 2nd bedroom, a study, play area—it’s up to you! The open floor plan and high ceiling make this space customizable to how you live. The balcony overlooks the creek while the sound of the gentle stream and view of the tall green tress help relax after a busy day. To make life much easier, the unit comes with a stove, oven, microwave, fridge, washer, and dryer. Association amenities include 2 community pools, a spa, gym, and tennis courts. Irvine Valley College and Oak Glen Golf Course are close, and shopping at Irvine Spectrum is 2 miles away. Home is located in Building 34, Carport #251.

Call Randy Lopez (DRE 02037271) for an appointment today at (949) 444-8937.

This property is not advertised on Craigslist. If you see this on Craigslist, it is a scam. Call Randy Lopez immediately at (949) 444-8937.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Lemon Grove have any available units?
123 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Lemon Grove have?
Some of 123 Lemon Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
123 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
No, 123 Lemon Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Lemon Grove offer parking?
Yes, 123 Lemon Grove offers parking.
Does 123 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Lemon Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Lemon Grove have a pool?
Yes, 123 Lemon Grove has a pool.
Does 123 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 123 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Lemon Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

