123 Lemon Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Imagine the possibilities in the space of this beautiful home! This home has 1 bedroom and 1 loft. Use the loft as a 2nd bedroom, a study, play area—it’s up to you! The open floor plan and high ceiling make this space customizable to how you live. The balcony overlooks the creek while the sound of the gentle stream and view of the tall green tress help relax after a busy day. To make life much easier, the unit comes with a stove, oven, microwave, fridge, washer, and dryer. Association amenities include 2 community pools, a spa, gym, and tennis courts. Irvine Valley College and Oak Glen Golf Course are close, and shopping at Irvine Spectrum is 2 miles away. Home is located in Building 34, Carport #251.



