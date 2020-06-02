All apartments in Irvine
123 Canyoncrest
123 Canyoncrest

123 Canyoncrest · (949) 280-7868
Location

123 Canyoncrest, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,380

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy the ocean breeze and ultimate coastal California luxury living without breaking the bank in this rare four-bedroom detached house with spacious private backyard located in gated community in coveted Turtle Ridge. Bright and full of natural light with windows in many sides. Ideal interior end tract location far from busy roads offers ultimate serenity and privacy with entertainer's dream backyard leading to green belt. Highly desirable main-floor bedroom with a three-quarter bathroom featuring a shower offers maximum convenience and accessibility. 2nd floor features a master bedroom, spacious master bathroom with his and her sinks and large walk-in closet, plus two additional bedrooms sharing a full bathroom. Two single-car garages with direct access, including an extended work space with a separate storage/workshop area. Fully upgraded with warm-tone wood floors throughout, crown moldings, plantation shutters, and new quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms plus freshly painted in neutral tones. Fully repiped for additional peace of mind. Ample street parking for guests plus resort-style community amenities including club house with kitchen and several out-door areas, fireplaces, cabanas, pools, spas, barbeques and more. Last but not least, access to award-winning Vista Verde (K-8) and University High and easy access to UC Irvine, Fashion Island, beaches, trails, John Wayne Airport and all the best OC has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Canyoncrest have any available units?
123 Canyoncrest has a unit available for $4,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Canyoncrest have?
Some of 123 Canyoncrest's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Canyoncrest currently offering any rent specials?
123 Canyoncrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Canyoncrest pet-friendly?
No, 123 Canyoncrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Canyoncrest offer parking?
Yes, 123 Canyoncrest does offer parking.
Does 123 Canyoncrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Canyoncrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Canyoncrest have a pool?
Yes, 123 Canyoncrest has a pool.
Does 123 Canyoncrest have accessible units?
No, 123 Canyoncrest does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Canyoncrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Canyoncrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Canyoncrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Canyoncrest does not have units with air conditioning.
