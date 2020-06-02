123 Canyoncrest

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy the ocean breeze and ultimate coastal California luxury living without breaking the bank in this rare four-bedroom detached house with spacious private backyard located in gated community in coveted Turtle Ridge. Bright and full of natural light with windows in many sides. Ideal interior end tract location far from busy roads offers ultimate serenity and privacy with entertainer's dream backyard leading to green belt. Highly desirable main-floor bedroom with a three-quarter bathroom featuring a shower offers maximum convenience and accessibility. 2nd floor features a master bedroom, spacious master bathroom with his and her sinks and large walk-in closet, plus two additional bedrooms sharing a full bathroom. Two single-car garages with direct access, including an extended work space with a separate storage/workshop area. Fully upgraded with warm-tone wood floors throughout, crown moldings, plantation shutters, and new quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms plus freshly painted in neutral tones. Fully repiped for additional peace of mind. Ample street parking for guests plus resort-style community amenities including club house with kitchen and several out-door areas, fireplaces, cabanas, pools, spas, barbeques and more. Last but not least, access to award-winning Vista Verde (K-8) and University High and easy access to UC Irvine, Fashion Island, beaches, trails, John Wayne Airport and all the best OC has to offer!