123 Briarglen #43
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:37 AM

123 Briarglen #43

123 Briarglen · No Longer Available
Location

123 Briarglen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
EXPERIENCE RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL IRVINE. Contemporary, charming condo in pristine condition. Located in serene Woodbridge, this 1br/ 1 ba newly repainted condo has been completely renovated in stylish designs. There is a newly carpeted loft upstairs that can be used as a second bedroom. High ceilings give it a nice open feel. Kitchen and bathroom have been entirely remodeled with new quartz countertops and backsplash. There are new sinks and faucets, and newly refaced white euro-style cabinetry. Included are all stainless appliances, refrigerator, and an in-unit washer and dryer. New mirror and medicine cabinet in the bathroom. A refinished tub and shower enclosure with new shower doors and shower fixtures. New mirrored closet doors in bedroom and new luxury waterproof plank flooring throughout entire downstairs. Newly remodeled fireplace; LED light fixtures and a re-finished deck. There is an attached garage with a walk-in storage closet and lockable storage cabinets. Ideal, great location inside-the-loop. A cozy condo convenient to premium shopping and restaurants. Neighborhood includes saltwater pools and jacuzzis, sand volleyball courts, premium tennis courts and peaceful walking trails with stunning sunsets. It's a heavenly neighborhood that gives you the highest quality of a happy, healthy lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Briarglen #43 have any available units?
123 Briarglen #43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 123 Briarglen #43 have?
Some of 123 Briarglen #43's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Briarglen #43 currently offering any rent specials?
123 Briarglen #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Briarglen #43 pet-friendly?
No, 123 Briarglen #43 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 123 Briarglen #43 offer parking?
Yes, 123 Briarglen #43 offers parking.
Does 123 Briarglen #43 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Briarglen #43 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Briarglen #43 have a pool?
Yes, 123 Briarglen #43 has a pool.
Does 123 Briarglen #43 have accessible units?
No, 123 Briarglen #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Briarglen #43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Briarglen #43 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Briarglen #43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Briarglen #43 does not have units with air conditioning.

