123 Briarglen #43

Amenities
EXPERIENCE RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL IRVINE. Contemporary, charming condo in pristine condition. Located in serene Woodbridge, this 1br/ 1 ba newly repainted condo has been completely renovated in stylish designs. There is a newly carpeted loft upstairs that can be used as a second bedroom. High ceilings give it a nice open feel. Kitchen and bathroom have been entirely remodeled with new quartz countertops and backsplash. There are new sinks and faucets, and newly refaced white euro-style cabinetry. Included are all stainless appliances, refrigerator, and an in-unit washer and dryer. New mirror and medicine cabinet in the bathroom. A refinished tub and shower enclosure with new shower doors and shower fixtures. New mirrored closet doors in bedroom and new luxury waterproof plank flooring throughout entire downstairs. Newly remodeled fireplace; LED light fixtures and a re-finished deck. There is an attached garage with a walk-in storage closet and lockable storage cabinets. Ideal, great location inside-the-loop. A cozy condo convenient to premium shopping and restaurants. Neighborhood includes saltwater pools and jacuzzis, sand volleyball courts, premium tennis courts and peaceful walking trails with stunning sunsets. It's a heavenly neighborhood that gives you the highest quality of a happy, healthy lifestyle.