123 Briarglen #43

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

EXPERIENCE RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL IRVINE. Contemporary, charming condo in pristine condition. Located in serene Woodbridge, this 1br/ 1 ba newly repainted condo has been completely renovated in stylish designs. There is a newly carpeted loft upstairs that can be used as a second bedroom. High ceilings give it a nice open feel. Kitchen and bathroom have been entirely remodeled with new quartz countertops and backsplash. There are new sinks and faucets, and newly refaced white euro-style cabinetry. Included are all stainless appliances, refrigerator, and an in-unit washer and dryer. New mirror and medicine cabinet in the bathroom. A refinished tub and shower enclosure with new shower doors and shower fixtures. New mirrored closet doors in bedroom and new luxury waterproof plank flooring throughout entire downstairs. Newly remodeled fireplace; LED light fixtures and a re-finished deck. There is an attached garage with a walk-in storage closet and lockable storage cabinets. Ideal, great location inside-the-loop. A cozy condo convenient to premium shopping and restaurants. Neighborhood includes saltwater pools and jacuzzis, sand volleyball courts, premium tennis courts and peaceful walking trails with stunning sunsets. It's a heavenly neighborhood that gives you the highest quality of a happy, healthy lifestyle.