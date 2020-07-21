All apartments in Irvine
122 Fairbridge

Location

122 Fairbridge, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Visually stunning Italian and Spanish style exterior architecture. Gourmet kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliance package featuring a 30' five burner cooktop with built-in oven and dishwasher. First floor private bedroom suite with linen cabinet. Jack and Jill bath serve bedrooms 2 and 3. Home is part of distinguished schools in Irvine Unified School District. Community features parks, swimming pools, and playground. Nearby Jeffery Open Space Trail (JOST); Orange County Great Park(OGGP) offers hiking, jogging, walking trails, while Sports Park offers area for ice skating, basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, softball, biking. Nearby Irvine Specturm and shopping centers, easy access to freeway 5,405,133,241.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Fairbridge have any available units?
122 Fairbridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 122 Fairbridge have?
Some of 122 Fairbridge's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Fairbridge currently offering any rent specials?
122 Fairbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Fairbridge pet-friendly?
No, 122 Fairbridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 122 Fairbridge offer parking?
No, 122 Fairbridge does not offer parking.
Does 122 Fairbridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Fairbridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Fairbridge have a pool?
Yes, 122 Fairbridge has a pool.
Does 122 Fairbridge have accessible units?
No, 122 Fairbridge does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Fairbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Fairbridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Fairbridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Fairbridge does not have units with air conditioning.
