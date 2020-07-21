122 Fairbridge

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Visually stunning Italian and Spanish style exterior architecture. Gourmet kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliance package featuring a 30' five burner cooktop with built-in oven and dishwasher. First floor private bedroom suite with linen cabinet. Jack and Jill bath serve bedrooms 2 and 3. Home is part of distinguished schools in Irvine Unified School District. Community features parks, swimming pools, and playground. Nearby Jeffery Open Space Trail (JOST); Orange County Great Park(OGGP) offers hiking, jogging, walking trails, while Sports Park offers area for ice skating, basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, softball, biking. Nearby Irvine Specturm and shopping centers, easy access to freeway 5,405,133,241.