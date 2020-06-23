All apartments in Irvine
1216 Nolita
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

1216 Nolita

1216 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW “World’s first Wi-Fi Certified” Home Design condo, Hudson at Central Park West. Welcome to the sophisticated urban community of Central Park West. This brand-new construction features Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in your dream home with Smart Products-supported by Amazon Alexa, providing the high-tech convenience lifestyle. Open floor plan with high ceiling and upgraded porcelain tiles throughout great room and dining area and three bathrooms; Gourmet kitchen with soft-close cabinetry, stainless-steel 5 burner gas cook top and build-in oven, modern glass wall-mount hood. ENERGY STAR dishwasher with Sensor Cycle. Extra padding carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and air conditioning; well-wrapped balcony; two assigned underground parking spaces with elevator access; 24 hours security entry, next to court yard with outdoor gas barbecue, seating area; Resort style amenities, featuring luxury club house, Junior Olympic lap pool and all pool auxiliary facilities; picnic area and multi-purpose/pickle ball court, entertaining terrace for gatherings, lounge with bar, fireplace, catering kitchen. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, and OC performing Arts Center; Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are all closely within the reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Nolita have any available units?
1216 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1216 Nolita have?
Some of 1216 Nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1216 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1216 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1216 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1216 Nolita have accessible units?
Yes, 1216 Nolita has accessible units.
Does 1216 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1216 Nolita has units with air conditioning.
