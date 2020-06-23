1216 Nolita

Amenities

BRAND NEW “World’s first Wi-Fi Certified” Home Design condo, Hudson at Central Park West. Welcome to the sophisticated urban community of Central Park West. This brand-new construction features Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in your dream home with Smart Products-supported by Amazon Alexa, providing the high-tech convenience lifestyle. Open floor plan with high ceiling and upgraded porcelain tiles throughout great room and dining area and three bathrooms; Gourmet kitchen with soft-close cabinetry, stainless-steel 5 burner gas cook top and build-in oven, modern glass wall-mount hood. ENERGY STAR dishwasher with Sensor Cycle. Extra padding carpet throughout three bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Honeywell Wi-Fi connected central heating and air conditioning; well-wrapped balcony; two assigned underground parking spaces with elevator access; 24 hours security entry, next to court yard with outdoor gas barbecue, seating area; Resort style amenities, featuring luxury club house, Junior Olympic lap pool and all pool auxiliary facilities; picnic area and multi-purpose/pickle ball court, entertaining terrace for gatherings, lounge with bar, fireplace, catering kitchen. Renowned restaurants and shopping centers nearby, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, and OC performing Arts Center; Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport, all are all closely within the reach.