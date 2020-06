Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This a 3 Bed room and 2 1/2 bath all bedroom are upstairs, it come with two car garage has great looking patio between the garage and back entrance, come with washer,dryer and refrigerator, just brand new paint , located in Wood bridge , has NO#1 high school in USA.has many pool ,parks and walking distance to man made lake.