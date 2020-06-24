All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

121 Doverwood

121 Doverwood · No Longer Available
Location

121 Doverwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Highly upgraded!Brand New construction built in 2014! Mendocino Plan 2R inStonegate. A spacious and stylish detached home feature open floorplan designs with light-filled Great Room that flow into expanded kitchen. Upgraded tile flooring at entry, kitchen, dining and baths. Designer-selected plush carpet throughout 1st floor bed room and all 2nd floor. Crown molding throughout. Master suite features Kohler tub, separate shower/clear glass enclosure. Dual Kohler under mont sinks with cultured marble countertop. Spacious walk-in closet. Whirlpool stainless steel appliance pkg: 5-burner cooktop, build-in oven, microwave, dishwasher and KitchenAid hood. Granite slab kitchen counter/full splash cooktop. Generous size kitchen island. Walk-in pantry. 2nd floor laundry room with white, cultured marble countertop and upper cabinet. Water-efficient tankless water heater. High efficiency A/C, gas burner. Energy efficient vinyl windows, dual glazed w/ low-e glass. Attached 2-car garage with drive way. Just step from the Blue Ribbon awarded:Stonegate Elementary School/northwood high, walking-close to many parks, pools and amenities. Nearby Woodbury Towncenter & the Great Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Doverwood have any available units?
121 Doverwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Doverwood have?
Some of 121 Doverwood's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Doverwood currently offering any rent specials?
121 Doverwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Doverwood pet-friendly?
No, 121 Doverwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Doverwood offer parking?
Yes, 121 Doverwood offers parking.
Does 121 Doverwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Doverwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Doverwood have a pool?
Yes, 121 Doverwood has a pool.
Does 121 Doverwood have accessible units?
No, 121 Doverwood does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Doverwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Doverwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Doverwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Doverwood has units with air conditioning.
