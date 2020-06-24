121 Doverwood

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Highly upgraded!Brand New construction built in 2014! Mendocino Plan 2R inStonegate. A spacious and stylish detached home feature open floorplan designs with light-filled Great Room that flow into expanded kitchen. Upgraded tile flooring at entry, kitchen, dining and baths. Designer-selected plush carpet throughout 1st floor bed room and all 2nd floor. Crown molding throughout. Master suite features Kohler tub, separate shower/clear glass enclosure. Dual Kohler under mont sinks with cultured marble countertop. Spacious walk-in closet. Whirlpool stainless steel appliance pkg: 5-burner cooktop, build-in oven, microwave, dishwasher and KitchenAid hood. Granite slab kitchen counter/full splash cooktop. Generous size kitchen island. Walk-in pantry. 2nd floor laundry room with white, cultured marble countertop and upper cabinet. Water-efficient tankless water heater. High efficiency A/C, gas burner. Energy efficient vinyl windows, dual glazed w/ low-e glass. Attached 2-car garage with drive way. Just step from the Blue Ribbon awarded:Stonegate Elementary School/northwood high, walking-close to many parks, pools and amenities. Nearby Woodbury Towncenter & the Great Park.