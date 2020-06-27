All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:21 PM

121 Cruiser

121 Cruiser · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

121 Cruiser, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
This gorgeous Home features 4,408 Sq. ft. with 5 Bedrooms including Guest Suite, 5.5 Bathroom, each room has its own bathroom, 3 Garages, Formal Dining Room with Butler's Pantry, California Room, as well as Storage is located inside Beacon Park within the Great Park community. It is located nearby the developing Great Park as well as the newly opened Beacon Park School that covers grades 1 thru 8. Hardwood flooring throughout the whole house. Special features of the home includes a spacious loft with balcony; guest suite with private entrance, kitchen, bath, living space, as well as garage; kitchen equipped with microwave, oven, and refrigerator; upstairs laundry with washer and dryer; spacious walk-in closet within the master bedroom; community pool; community park; The house has already done the landscaping. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

