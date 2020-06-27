121 Cruiser

Amenities

This gorgeous Home features 4,408 Sq. ft. with 5 Bedrooms including Guest Suite, 5.5 Bathroom, each room has its own bathroom, 3 Garages, Formal Dining Room with Butler's Pantry, California Room, as well as Storage is located inside Beacon Park within the Great Park community. It is located nearby the developing Great Park as well as the newly opened Beacon Park School that covers grades 1 thru 8. Hardwood flooring throughout the whole house. Special features of the home includes a spacious loft with balcony; guest suite with private entrance, kitchen, bath, living space, as well as garage; kitchen equipped with microwave, oven, and refrigerator; upstairs laundry with washer and dryer; spacious walk-in closet within the master bedroom; community pool; community park; The house has already done the landscaping. Please verify all info.