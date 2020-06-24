121 Chantilly

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage hot tub tennis court

Immaculate townhome with a premium lot location in the village of Woodbury. One of the best locations in Woodbury with a beautiful private greenbelt/park view from the living room, kitchen and master bedroom.

Two bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, two car attached garage. Granite counters. Wood laminate flooring on the main floor. Move in condition. Enjoy the private spacious patio with the greenbelt view. Indoor laundry room on the second floor. Spacious master bedroom with view and a huge walk in closet, as well as a nice size tub and a shower. Woodbury offers numerous pools, spa, club house, tennis courts and many parks. Short walking distance to the Woodbury shopping center that offers many restaurants and grocery stores like Trader Joe's. Rent includes Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer.