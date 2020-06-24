All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

121 Chantilly

121 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Location

121 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate townhome with a premium lot location in the village of Woodbury. One of the best locations in Woodbury with a beautiful private greenbelt/park view from the living room, kitchen and master bedroom.
Two bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, two car attached garage. Granite counters. Wood laminate flooring on the main floor. Move in condition. Enjoy the private spacious patio with the greenbelt view. Indoor laundry room on the second floor. Spacious master bedroom with view and a huge walk in closet, as well as a nice size tub and a shower. Woodbury offers numerous pools, spa, club house, tennis courts and many parks. Short walking distance to the Woodbury shopping center that offers many restaurants and grocery stores like Trader Joe's. Rent includes Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Chantilly have any available units?
121 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 121 Chantilly have?
Some of 121 Chantilly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
121 Chantilly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Chantilly pet-friendly?
No, 121 Chantilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 121 Chantilly offer parking?
Yes, 121 Chantilly offers parking.
Does 121 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Chantilly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Chantilly have a pool?
Yes, 121 Chantilly has a pool.
Does 121 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 121 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Chantilly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Chantilly have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Chantilly does not have units with air conditioning.
