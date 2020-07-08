120 Stizza

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage located in the Pavillion Park neighborhood just blocks from the Great Park. The first level is an open floor plan that connects to a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island with an eating bar. Lots of counter space, mocha colorfulcabinets and a large walk-in pantry. Living room is spacious with lots of light, it then enters out to a covered patio area with ceiling fan and fountain designed for enjoying the outside. Also located on the first floor is the Master Bedroom with en suite. Additional bedroom is also downstairs along with a laundry room (Washer/Dryer included AS IS). Upstairs has a versatile loft area that can be used as a media room, office or playroom. Two additional bedrooms are located on the second level. Plantation shutters and crown molding is integrated throughout the home. Enjoy all the Orange county Great Park amenities, swimming pool, basketball courts, biking and jogging trails and much more. Tenants pays all utilities plus gardening.

