All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 120 Stizza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
120 Stizza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 Stizza

120 Stizza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

120 Stizza, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
REDUCED RENT!
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage located in the Pavillion Park neighborhood just blocks from the Great Park. The first level is an open floor plan that connects to a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island with an eating bar. Lots of counter space, mocha colorfulcabinets and a large walk-in pantry. Living room is spacious with lots of light, it then enters out to a covered patio area with ceiling fan and fountain designed for enjoying the outside. Also located on the first floor is the Master Bedroom with en suite. Additional bedroom is also downstairs along with a laundry room (Washer/Dryer included AS IS). Upstairs has a versatile loft area that can be used as a media room, office or playroom. Two additional bedrooms are located on the second level. Plantation shutters and crown molding is integrated throughout the home. Enjoy all the Orange county Great Park amenities, swimming pool, basketball courts, biking and jogging trails and much more. Tenants pays all utilities plus gardening.
TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW, PLEASE CALL AND ASK FOR MONA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Stizza have any available units?
120 Stizza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Stizza have?
Some of 120 Stizza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Stizza currently offering any rent specials?
120 Stizza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Stizza pet-friendly?
No, 120 Stizza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 Stizza offer parking?
Yes, 120 Stizza offers parking.
Does 120 Stizza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Stizza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Stizza have a pool?
Yes, 120 Stizza has a pool.
Does 120 Stizza have accessible units?
No, 120 Stizza does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Stizza have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Stizza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Stizza have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Stizza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology