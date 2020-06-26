All apartments in Irvine
120 Chestnut Grove

Location

120 Chestnut Grove, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Laurel Home In Coveted Cypress Village, One of Irvine’s most prestigious communities and in its finest neighborhood, This Four Bedrooms Three Bathroom including One bedroom and One bathroom on main floor. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and large center island. The kitchen opens up to Great room and dining room creating a central gathering place in the home. For additional square footage a custom California room also complete on the first floor. Upstairs master suite includes walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual sinks, tub and glass shower. The convenience of a laundry room with newer washer and dryer, built-in sink and cabinets for storage. Sits on an upgraded lot facing the park with no neighbors behind. Award winning Irvine Unified schools, report-inspired amenities, parks, scenic trails and open space. Seeing is believing with this gorgeous home and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

