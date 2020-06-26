120 Chestnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Laurel Home In Coveted Cypress Village, One of Irvine’s most prestigious communities and in its finest neighborhood, This Four Bedrooms Three Bathroom including One bedroom and One bathroom on main floor. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and large center island. The kitchen opens up to Great room and dining room creating a central gathering place in the home. For additional square footage a custom California room also complete on the first floor. Upstairs master suite includes walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual sinks, tub and glass shower. The convenience of a laundry room with newer washer and dryer, built-in sink and cabinets for storage. Sits on an upgraded lot facing the park with no neighbors behind. Award winning Irvine Unified schools, report-inspired amenities, parks, scenic trails and open space. Seeing is believing with this gorgeous home and location!