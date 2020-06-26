All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

120 Bumblebee

120 Bumblebee · No Longer Available
Location

120 Bumblebee, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Gorgeous fully upgraded home situated at an ideal corner lot location with single level house behind provides both luxury and privacy. The house is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Beachwood at Pavilion Park. Fabulous floor plan offers 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms plus a spacious 2nd floor entertainment room. Large master suite with good size of walking-in closet, separate bathtub & shower, dual-sink vanity and a guest room with its own full bathroom are on the main floor. Features include recessed lighting, plantation shutters, custom draperies, bathtub enclosures, granite countertops, center island with seating, 5 gas burner cooktop, full backsplash at cook stove, upgraded stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, vinyl dual-pane windows with low-E glass, Solar Power System, downstairs laundry room. American heritage style of community amenities with greenhouse, visitor terrace, junior Olympic size pool, sports court, playground, park, and complimentary BBQ grills. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, and Market Place. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District schools (new K-8 Beacon Park School and Portola High School). Only few minutes driving to freeways. Included solar panels will save your electricity bills greatly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Bumblebee have any available units?
120 Bumblebee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Bumblebee have?
Some of 120 Bumblebee's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Bumblebee currently offering any rent specials?
120 Bumblebee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Bumblebee pet-friendly?
No, 120 Bumblebee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 Bumblebee offer parking?
Yes, 120 Bumblebee offers parking.
Does 120 Bumblebee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Bumblebee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Bumblebee have a pool?
Yes, 120 Bumblebee has a pool.
Does 120 Bumblebee have accessible units?
No, 120 Bumblebee does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Bumblebee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Bumblebee has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Bumblebee have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Bumblebee does not have units with air conditioning.
