120 Bumblebee

Gorgeous fully upgraded home situated at an ideal corner lot location with single level house behind provides both luxury and privacy. The house is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Beachwood at Pavilion Park. Fabulous floor plan offers 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms plus a spacious 2nd floor entertainment room. Large master suite with good size of walking-in closet, separate bathtub & shower, dual-sink vanity and a guest room with its own full bathroom are on the main floor. Features include recessed lighting, plantation shutters, custom draperies, bathtub enclosures, granite countertops, center island with seating, 5 gas burner cooktop, full backsplash at cook stove, upgraded stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, vinyl dual-pane windows with low-E glass, Solar Power System, downstairs laundry room. American heritage style of community amenities with greenhouse, visitor terrace, junior Olympic size pool, sports court, playground, park, and complimentary BBQ grills. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, and Market Place. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District schools (new K-8 Beacon Park School and Portola High School). Only few minutes driving to freeways. Included solar panels will save your electricity bills greatly.