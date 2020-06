Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location!!! one of the prime locations, private end unit facing greenbelt and park, recently upgraded from top to bottom. Newer double pane windows and window treatments. Newer laminated wood floor throughout the house. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter tops and back splash. Great patio for relaxing. Very short distance to schools and shopping center. Good credit a must.