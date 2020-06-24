All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
12 Seton Road
12 Seton Road

12 Seton Road · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

12 Seton Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this gorgeous single story corner unit home in the middle of University Park. Just walking distance to University Park Elementary school. Remodeled home with new floors and three large bedrooms. One master bedroom, second master bathroom and a third bedroom all remodeled. Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen and a very large and open living room. Lots of parking outside and very close to the wholesome choice store supermarket and all other shops. Only minutes to I405 ramps make it an excellent commuter home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Seton Road have any available units?
12 Seton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 12 Seton Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Seton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Seton Road pet-friendly?
No, 12 Seton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Seton Road offer parking?
Yes, 12 Seton Road offers parking.
Does 12 Seton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Seton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Seton Road have a pool?
No, 12 Seton Road does not have a pool.
Does 12 Seton Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Seton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Seton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Seton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Seton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Seton Road does not have units with air conditioning.

