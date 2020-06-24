12 Seton Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this gorgeous single story corner unit home in the middle of University Park. Just walking distance to University Park Elementary school. Remodeled home with new floors and three large bedrooms. One master bedroom, second master bathroom and a third bedroom all remodeled. Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen and a very large and open living room. Lots of parking outside and very close to the wholesome choice store supermarket and all other shops. Only minutes to I405 ramps make it an excellent commuter home.