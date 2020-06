Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

New paint and new carpet in upstairs bedrooms, all the other areas has wood/laminate and tile. Very spacious and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. 1 bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room downstairs. Rare premium location with gated entry and attached 2 car garage. Close to the parks, shopping,

and award winning Irvine schools.