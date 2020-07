Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

A brand new turn-key house located in Orchard Hill Reserve Irvine is on market for lease right now! Upgraded wood flooring downstairs, brand new appliances are included in the house! This is located in a gated community, and all amenities are very close by. Highlight: All wood shutters and yards are ordered and designed and would be installed by the owner.