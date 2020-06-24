Amenities

Welcome to brand new detached house in Cadence Park. World’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design, Innovative Solar Electric System and smart products controlled by amazon Alexa including Ring® Video Doorbell. Open floor plan at first floor. Professional Series stainless-steel 6-burner gas range cooktop with Professional hood and quartz kitchen countertops. Conveniently has one bedroom and one full bathroom located at first floor. At second floor, the luxurious master suite includes walk-in closet with wood shelving,top-mount double sinks and frameless shower enclosure with ceramic tile surround. Large spacious bonus room located at third floor with covered outdoor living deck. Walking distance to brand new Cadence Park school from grade K to 8th, centered among vibrant parks, colorful playgrounds, sparkling pools, and renowned Irvine schools. This house is a must-see!