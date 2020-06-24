All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 118 Pitch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
118 Pitch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 Pitch

118 Pitch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

118 Pitch, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
Welcome to brand new detached house in Cadence Park. World’s first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design, Innovative Solar Electric System and smart products controlled by amazon Alexa including Ring® Video Doorbell. Open floor plan at first floor. Professional Series stainless-steel 6-burner gas range cooktop with Professional hood and quartz kitchen countertops. Conveniently has one bedroom and one full bathroom located at first floor. At second floor, the luxurious master suite includes walk-in closet with wood shelving,top-mount double sinks and frameless shower enclosure with ceramic tile surround. Large spacious bonus room located at third floor with covered outdoor living deck. Walking distance to brand new Cadence Park school from grade K to 8th, centered among vibrant parks, colorful playgrounds, sparkling pools, and renowned Irvine schools. This house is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Pitch have any available units?
118 Pitch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 118 Pitch have?
Some of 118 Pitch's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Pitch currently offering any rent specials?
118 Pitch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Pitch pet-friendly?
No, 118 Pitch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Pitch offer parking?
No, 118 Pitch does not offer parking.
Does 118 Pitch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Pitch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Pitch have a pool?
Yes, 118 Pitch has a pool.
Does 118 Pitch have accessible units?
No, 118 Pitch does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Pitch have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Pitch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Pitch have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Pitch does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology