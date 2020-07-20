118 Character

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Irvine has Brand A New Home for You - New development in the city of Irvine features three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, two car attached garage and a private balcony on the third floor with a loft. Second floor you will find the spacious kitchen with barstool seating and appliances that include refrigerator, stove-top/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Recessed lighting in the kitchen and living area. Brand new plush carpeting and tile flooring. Near Cadence community park. Multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Short drive to the Irvine Spectrum Center. From the 5 freeway exit Sand Canyon Ave going East. On Irvine Blvd you will proceed South. On Modjeska head West on Character head North and the property will be on your left-hand side. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $3,950.00

Deposit: starts at $3,950.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.



(RLNE4799785)