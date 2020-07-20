All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 118 Character.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
118 Character
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

118 Character

118 Character · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

118 Character, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Irvine has Brand A New Home for You - New development in the city of Irvine features three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, two car attached garage and a private balcony on the third floor with a loft. Second floor you will find the spacious kitchen with barstool seating and appliances that include refrigerator, stove-top/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Recessed lighting in the kitchen and living area. Brand new plush carpeting and tile flooring. Near Cadence community park. Multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Short drive to the Irvine Spectrum Center. From the 5 freeway exit Sand Canyon Ave going East. On Irvine Blvd you will proceed South. On Modjeska head West on Character head North and the property will be on your left-hand side. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!
Monthly Rent: $3,950.00
Deposit: starts at $3,950.00 (varies depending on credit)
Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4799785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Character have any available units?
118 Character doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 118 Character have?
Some of 118 Character's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Character currently offering any rent specials?
118 Character is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Character pet-friendly?
No, 118 Character is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 Character offer parking?
Yes, 118 Character offers parking.
Does 118 Character have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Character offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Character have a pool?
No, 118 Character does not have a pool.
Does 118 Character have accessible units?
No, 118 Character does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Character have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Character has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Character have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Character does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology