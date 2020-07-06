All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

117 Mayfair

117 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

117 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo at Stonegate community is available for rent! It feathered with one master suite and 2nd bedroom with shared full bathroom, open floor plan with HIGH CEILING, a spacious and romantic view deck and attached 2-car garage. Recent fully upgraded for dinning and family room, bedrooms and bathrooms; built-in wall pull down bed in 2nd bedroom; natural granite counter top in kitchen; custom plantation shutters and curtains, custom tiles and floors. ...State-of-the-art Stainless range oven, dishwasher, sink, microwave, vent hood and faucet in the kitchen....Excellent private location: END UNIT with no neighbor on one side and extra setback in front! Northwood High School District! Steps to prestigious award winning Stonegate Elementary school, association amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, playground, BBQ .... and convenient to shopping areas... This is a place called home! Don't miss it!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Mayfair have any available units?
117 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 117 Mayfair have?
Some of 117 Mayfair's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
117 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 117 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 117 Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 117 Mayfair offers parking.
Does 117 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Mayfair have a pool?
Yes, 117 Mayfair has a pool.
Does 117 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 117 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Mayfair has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.

