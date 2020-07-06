117 Mayfair

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo at Stonegate community is available for rent! It feathered with one master suite and 2nd bedroom with shared full bathroom, open floor plan with HIGH CEILING, a spacious and romantic view deck and attached 2-car garage. Recent fully upgraded for dinning and family room, bedrooms and bathrooms; built-in wall pull down bed in 2nd bedroom; natural granite counter top in kitchen; custom plantation shutters and curtains, custom tiles and floors. ...State-of-the-art Stainless range oven, dishwasher, sink, microwave, vent hood and faucet in the kitchen....Excellent private location: END UNIT with no neighbor on one side and extra setback in front! Northwood High School District! Steps to prestigious award winning Stonegate Elementary school, association amenities including swimming pool, tennis court, playground, BBQ .... and convenient to shopping areas... This is a place called home! Don't miss it!!!!