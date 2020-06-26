117 Mangrove Banks

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

This bright, lovely single family house is located in the desired Village of Eastwood. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a nice backyard. Large center island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full backsplash, LED recessed lighting, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Master suite features dual vanities, shower & walk-in closet. Refrigerator is included for your convenience. The community offers Pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, beautiful lawns, BBQ areas, playgrounds & many more amenities. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. Walking distance to community park and Eastwood Elementary school. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center with grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacy stores and gas station.