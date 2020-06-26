All apartments in Irvine
117 Mangrove Banks
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

117 Mangrove Banks

117 Mangrove Banks · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

117 Mangrove Banks, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This bright, lovely single family house is located in the desired Village of Eastwood. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a nice backyard. Large center island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full backsplash, LED recessed lighting, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Master suite features dual vanities, shower & walk-in closet. Refrigerator is included for your convenience. The community offers Pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, beautiful lawns, BBQ areas, playgrounds & many more amenities. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. Walking distance to community park and Eastwood Elementary school. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center with grocery stores, restaurants, banks, pharmacy stores and gas station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Mangrove Banks have any available units?
117 Mangrove Banks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 117 Mangrove Banks have?
Some of 117 Mangrove Banks's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Mangrove Banks currently offering any rent specials?
117 Mangrove Banks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Mangrove Banks pet-friendly?
No, 117 Mangrove Banks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 117 Mangrove Banks offer parking?
No, 117 Mangrove Banks does not offer parking.
Does 117 Mangrove Banks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Mangrove Banks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Mangrove Banks have a pool?
Yes, 117 Mangrove Banks has a pool.
Does 117 Mangrove Banks have accessible units?
No, 117 Mangrove Banks does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Mangrove Banks have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Mangrove Banks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Mangrove Banks have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Mangrove Banks does not have units with air conditioning.
