Irvine, CA
117 Islington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:01 AM

117 Islington

117 Islington · (949) 451-1200
Location

117 Islington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location with two bedrooms and two bathrooms separated with a large living room and dining room.
Recessed lighting, plantation shutters, Bose surround sound system, tract lighting, cozy fireplace. Spacious living room and dining room with access to a very large balcony. Walking distance to the Northwood high school and canyon view elementary.
Located in the beautiful Northwood Point Village in Irvine, this unique and very bright condo offers, HOA pools, City Parks and Tennis courts. Relaxing trails within a short walking distance. Home includes two car attached garage with direct access. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are all included. Close to shopping and restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Islington have any available units?
117 Islington has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Islington have?
Some of 117 Islington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Islington currently offering any rent specials?
117 Islington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Islington pet-friendly?
No, 117 Islington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 117 Islington offer parking?
Yes, 117 Islington offers parking.
Does 117 Islington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Islington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Islington have a pool?
Yes, 117 Islington has a pool.
Does 117 Islington have accessible units?
No, 117 Islington does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Islington have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Islington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Islington have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Islington does not have units with air conditioning.
