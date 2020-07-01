117 Islington

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great location with two bedrooms and two bathrooms separated with a large living room and dining room.

Recessed lighting, plantation shutters, Bose surround sound system, tract lighting, cozy fireplace. Spacious living room and dining room with access to a very large balcony. Walking distance to the Northwood high school and canyon view elementary.

Located in the beautiful Northwood Point Village in Irvine, this unique and very bright condo offers, HOA pools, City Parks and Tennis courts. Relaxing trails within a short walking distance. Home includes two car attached garage with direct access. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are all included. Close to shopping and restaurants and entertainment.