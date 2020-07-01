116 Smallwheel

Amenities
Lovely single-family home at the greatest community into the heart of Irvine’s Beacon Park. The community amenity includes meeting house and patio, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, lounge and spa. The Lookout, playgrounds, Lush landscapes and
outdoor spaces like a great lawn, sports courts and a BBQ area and more. This Beautiful Plan 3 features modern interior design with
Savannah elevation. Homesite 3109 includes: 4 bedsrooms, 4 baths, Bertazonni cooktop, hood, oven and microwave and Thermador
dishwasher, Quartz countertop in kitchen. Quartz countertop, upgraded tile backsplash, with framed mirrors in master bath. White
Thermafoil throughout. Upgraded flooring including wood throughout main floor and upgraded tile and carpet. Custom Paint, recessed
lighting, all bedrooms, great room, bonus room and California room are prewired for ceiling fans, California room with stackable doors and
much more!