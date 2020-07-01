All apartments in Irvine
116 Smallwheel
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

116 Smallwheel

116 Smallwheel · No Longer Available
Location

116 Smallwheel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Lovely single-family home at the greatest community into the heart of Irvine’s Beacon Park. The community amenity includes meeting house and patio, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, lounge and spa. The Lookout, playgrounds, Lush landscapes and
outdoor spaces like a great lawn, sports courts and a BBQ area and more. This Beautiful Plan 3 features modern interior design with
Savannah elevation. Homesite 3109 includes: 4 bedsrooms, 4 baths, Bertazonni cooktop, hood, oven and microwave and Thermador
dishwasher, Quartz countertop in kitchen. Quartz countertop, upgraded tile backsplash, with framed mirrors in master bath. White
Thermafoil throughout. Upgraded flooring including wood throughout main floor and upgraded tile and carpet. Custom Paint, recessed
lighting, all bedrooms, great room, bonus room and California room are prewired for ceiling fans, California room with stackable doors and
much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Smallwheel have any available units?
116 Smallwheel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 116 Smallwheel have?
Some of 116 Smallwheel's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Smallwheel currently offering any rent specials?
116 Smallwheel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Smallwheel pet-friendly?
No, 116 Smallwheel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 116 Smallwheel offer parking?
No, 116 Smallwheel does not offer parking.
Does 116 Smallwheel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Smallwheel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Smallwheel have a pool?
Yes, 116 Smallwheel has a pool.
Does 116 Smallwheel have accessible units?
No, 116 Smallwheel does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Smallwheel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Smallwheel has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Smallwheel have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Smallwheel does not have units with air conditioning.

