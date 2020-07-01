116 Smallwheel

Amenities

Lovely single-family home at the greatest community into the heart of Irvine’s Beacon Park. The community amenity includes meeting house and patio, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, lounge and spa. The Lookout, playgrounds, Lush landscapes and

outdoor spaces like a great lawn, sports courts and a BBQ area and more. This Beautiful Plan 3 features modern interior design with

Savannah elevation. Homesite 3109 includes: 4 bedsrooms, 4 baths, Bertazonni cooktop, hood, oven and microwave and Thermador

dishwasher, Quartz countertop in kitchen. Quartz countertop, upgraded tile backsplash, with framed mirrors in master bath. White

Thermafoil throughout. Upgraded flooring including wood throughout main floor and upgraded tile and carpet. Custom Paint, recessed

lighting, all bedrooms, great room, bonus room and California room are prewired for ceiling fans, California room with stackable doors and

much more!