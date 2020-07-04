All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

116 Espina

116 Espina · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

116 Espina, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeously upgraded single family house nested in the center of brand new Eastwood Village Community. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus a tech center on the second floor. The unique residence comes with beautiful hardwood flooring on first floor and stairs and second floor hallway, all wet areas are tiles, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full designer backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, upgraded bath and shower enclosure and countertops in all baths including tub deck, premium plantation shutters, lovely custom draperies, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. The house is next to the Mosaic Park with Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, valleyball Court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Espina have any available units?
116 Espina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 116 Espina have?
Some of 116 Espina's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Espina currently offering any rent specials?
116 Espina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Espina pet-friendly?
No, 116 Espina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 116 Espina offer parking?
Yes, 116 Espina offers parking.
Does 116 Espina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Espina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Espina have a pool?
Yes, 116 Espina has a pool.
Does 116 Espina have accessible units?
Yes, 116 Espina has accessible units.
Does 116 Espina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Espina has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Espina have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Espina does not have units with air conditioning.

