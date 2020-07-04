116 Espina

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeously upgraded single family house nested in the center of brand new Eastwood Village Community. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus a tech center on the second floor. The unique residence comes with beautiful hardwood flooring on first floor and stairs and second floor hallway, all wet areas are tiles, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full designer backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, upgraded bath and shower enclosure and countertops in all baths including tub deck, premium plantation shutters, lovely custom draperies, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. The house is next to the Mosaic Park with Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, valleyball Court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District.