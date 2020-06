Amenities

Great Opportunity in the Stonegate East community. This beautiful condo has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and features a living room, dining area and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in island with in unit washer and dryer. Great Community which features a swimming pool, basketball courts, park and walking paths. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, great schools and the freeways. This is A Must See!