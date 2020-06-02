115 Hitching Post

Amenities

Single family home in Eastwood Village. Fully upgraded 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths with Main Floor Bedroom. Downstairs Features a Spacious Great Room, Dining Area & kitchen. Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen Features Big Island, Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave & Dish Washer. Upstairs you will find the grand master bedroom along upgraded master bath, 2 secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Plantation Shutters and Recessed Lighting through out. Amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts and much more! Walking to Eastwood Elementary School & Community park & Pool. Proximity to Northwood & Woodbury Town Center.