Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

115 Hitching Post

115 Hitching Post · (949) 910-2990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

115 Hitching Post, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2486 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Single family home in Eastwood Village. Fully upgraded 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths with Main Floor Bedroom. Downstairs Features a Spacious Great Room, Dining Area & kitchen. Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen Features Big Island, Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave & Dish Washer. Upstairs you will find the grand master bedroom along upgraded master bath, 2 secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Plantation Shutters and Recessed Lighting through out. Amenities, including Club House, Pools, Spas, Tot lots, Parks, Picnic Areas with BBQ Grills, Sport Courts and much more! Walking to Eastwood Elementary School & Community park & Pool. Proximity to Northwood & Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Hitching Post have any available units?
115 Hitching Post has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Hitching Post have?
Some of 115 Hitching Post's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Hitching Post currently offering any rent specials?
115 Hitching Post isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Hitching Post pet-friendly?
No, 115 Hitching Post is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Hitching Post offer parking?
Yes, 115 Hitching Post does offer parking.
Does 115 Hitching Post have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Hitching Post does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Hitching Post have a pool?
Yes, 115 Hitching Post has a pool.
Does 115 Hitching Post have accessible units?
No, 115 Hitching Post does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Hitching Post have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Hitching Post has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Hitching Post have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Hitching Post does not have units with air conditioning.
