Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:10 PM

115 Carrotwood

115 Carrotwood · No Longer Available
Location

115 Carrotwood, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to this absolutely stunning 4 bedrooms 3.5 Bath home located on a premium corner lot with secluded back yard with no neighbors directly behind. Built by well known builder, this 2561 SF Springhouse collection home has so much to offer. A luxurious DOWNSTAIRS NEXT GENERATION SUITE plus OFFICE/DEN (with wet-bar, and private entrance). Open living room and dining area. Elegant touches abound from designer paint to granite countertops. Upgraded flooring on downstairs and upgraded carpets upstairs. The gourmet kitchen hosts over-sized granite island, counter seating and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Abundance of natural sunlight with large south east facing yard and spacious California room. Plantation shutters through out the premises. Upstairs, two spacious secondary rooms sharing one full bath. Large master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. 2 car garage with private driveway. Be part of the award-winning Irvine Unified school District and live only a short distance to Beacon Park K-8 School. Indulge in all the Great Park amenities: a five-acre lawn, outdoor kitchen, clubhouse and sports complex. Enjoy easy access to I-5 and I-133 and live within 30 minutes of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Carrotwood have any available units?
115 Carrotwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Carrotwood have?
Some of 115 Carrotwood's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Carrotwood currently offering any rent specials?
115 Carrotwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Carrotwood pet-friendly?
No, 115 Carrotwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Carrotwood offer parking?
Yes, 115 Carrotwood offers parking.
Does 115 Carrotwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Carrotwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Carrotwood have a pool?
No, 115 Carrotwood does not have a pool.
Does 115 Carrotwood have accessible units?
No, 115 Carrotwood does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Carrotwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Carrotwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Carrotwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Carrotwood does not have units with air conditioning.

