115 Carrotwood

Welcome to this absolutely stunning 4 bedrooms 3.5 Bath home located on a premium corner lot with secluded back yard with no neighbors directly behind. Built by well known builder, this 2561 SF Springhouse collection home has so much to offer. A luxurious DOWNSTAIRS NEXT GENERATION SUITE plus OFFICE/DEN (with wet-bar, and private entrance). Open living room and dining area. Elegant touches abound from designer paint to granite countertops. Upgraded flooring on downstairs and upgraded carpets upstairs. The gourmet kitchen hosts over-sized granite island, counter seating and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Abundance of natural sunlight with large south east facing yard and spacious California room. Plantation shutters through out the premises. Upstairs, two spacious secondary rooms sharing one full bath. Large master bedroom with oversized walk in closet. 2 car garage with private driveway. Be part of the award-winning Irvine Unified school District and live only a short distance to Beacon Park K-8 School. Indulge in all the Great Park amenities: a five-acre lawn, outdoor kitchen, clubhouse and sports complex. Enjoy easy access to I-5 and I-133 and live within 30 minutes of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.