All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 115 Candleglow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
115 Candleglow
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

115 Candleglow

115 Candleglow · (818) 357-3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

115 Candleglow, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Full Furnished house highly upgraded family home in prestigious 24 hours gated Orchard hills community. Quality construction, popular and desirable Amelia 2 floor plan offers 5 bedrooms with its own bathroom, plus a guest bathroom. A six burner Wolf range with flattop, large built-in refrigerator and oversized eat-at granite island highlight this chefs kitchen. The open bright family room with fireplace and dining room offer extensive access through 3 sets of huge folding/sliding doors to the relaxing entertainer’s outdoor patio with built-in BBQs and back yard. Enjoy resort-style amenities including multiple pools, parks, playgrounds, club house, basketball and tennis courts, hiking trails, and close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center for local shopping and dining experiences. Walk distance to 10/10 Orchard Hills School (Grades K-8).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Candleglow have any available units?
115 Candleglow has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Candleglow have?
Some of 115 Candleglow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Candleglow currently offering any rent specials?
115 Candleglow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Candleglow pet-friendly?
No, 115 Candleglow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Candleglow offer parking?
Yes, 115 Candleglow offers parking.
Does 115 Candleglow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Candleglow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Candleglow have a pool?
Yes, 115 Candleglow has a pool.
Does 115 Candleglow have accessible units?
No, 115 Candleglow does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Candleglow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Candleglow has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Candleglow have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Candleglow does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 115 Candleglow?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity