115 Candleglow

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Full Furnished house highly upgraded family home in prestigious 24 hours gated Orchard hills community. Quality construction, popular and desirable Amelia 2 floor plan offers 5 bedrooms with its own bathroom, plus a guest bathroom. A six burner Wolf range with flattop, large built-in refrigerator and oversized eat-at granite island highlight this chefs kitchen. The open bright family room with fireplace and dining room offer extensive access through 3 sets of huge folding/sliding doors to the relaxing entertainer’s outdoor patio with built-in BBQs and back yard. Enjoy resort-style amenities including multiple pools, parks, playgrounds, club house, basketball and tennis courts, hiking trails, and close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center for local shopping and dining experiences. Walk distance to 10/10 Orchard Hills School (Grades K-8).