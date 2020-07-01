All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 115 Allenford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
115 Allenford
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

115 Allenford

115 Allenford · (626) 757-0136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 Allenford, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Avila at Eastwood, Plan#3 Shannon, all 4 bedrooms with private ensuite bathroom, upstairs loft, kitchen and kitchen island open to dining, and great room, covered California room, professionally landscaped back and side yards, front courtyard with gate. Upgraded kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops. Quiet and safer cul-de-sac. Walk minutes to community gated pool & spa & clubhouse, parks, walking & biking trails, elementary school, and shops. Price for 12+ months Lease, furnished and Tenant to pay for all utilities & services & essentials & HOA dues. Month-to-Month welcome, fully furnished & all utilities and services included, rate upon request and Summer rate may vary. Tenant must purchase a renter's insurance with Landlord and Listing Agent co-insured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Allenford have any available units?
115 Allenford has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Allenford have?
Some of 115 Allenford's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Allenford currently offering any rent specials?
115 Allenford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Allenford pet-friendly?
No, 115 Allenford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Allenford offer parking?
Yes, 115 Allenford offers parking.
Does 115 Allenford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Allenford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Allenford have a pool?
Yes, 115 Allenford has a pool.
Does 115 Allenford have accessible units?
No, 115 Allenford does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Allenford have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Allenford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Allenford have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Allenford does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 115 Allenford?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity