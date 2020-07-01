115 Allenford

Amenities

Avila at Eastwood, Plan#3 Shannon, all 4 bedrooms with private ensuite bathroom, upstairs loft, kitchen and kitchen island open to dining, and great room, covered California room, professionally landscaped back and side yards, front courtyard with gate. Upgraded kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops. Quiet and safer cul-de-sac. Walk minutes to community gated pool & spa & clubhouse, parks, walking & biking trails, elementary school, and shops. Price for 12+ months Lease, furnished and Tenant to pay for all utilities & services & essentials & HOA dues. Month-to-Month welcome, fully furnished & all utilities and services included, rate upon request and Summer rate may vary. Tenant must purchase a renter's insurance with Landlord and Listing Agent co-insured.