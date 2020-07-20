All apartments in Irvine
114 Measure

Location

114 Measure, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
new construction
Brand new Corner lot highly functional floor plan single family house at newer community Cadence Park located in Orange County Great Park! This bright and airy 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms home features one bed/bath unit at first level, over-sized kitchen island with quartz counter top. Top of the line brand new builder installed appliances include but not limited to 6 burner cook top, built in refrigerator with ice maker. walk-in pantry, spacious great room connects to large backyard outdoor living through two sets of 3 panels stacking sliding doors. 3 bedroom/3 full bathrooms upstairs plus a generous size loft. The home was equipped with solar panel, built in with smart home features such as Wi-Fi controlled lights, audio, locks etc. after the home is connected with Amazon Echo service. Residents in Cadences park have access to all community amenities at Great Park such as pools, parks sports park and outdoor fitness. Walk to New Cadence Park School, enjoy the convenience of daily shopping and entertaining. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Measure have any available units?
114 Measure doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 114 Measure have?
Some of 114 Measure's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Measure currently offering any rent specials?
114 Measure is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Measure pet-friendly?
No, 114 Measure is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Measure offer parking?
Yes, 114 Measure offers parking.
Does 114 Measure have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Measure does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Measure have a pool?
Yes, 114 Measure has a pool.
Does 114 Measure have accessible units?
No, 114 Measure does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Measure have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Measure has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Measure have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Measure does not have units with air conditioning.
