114 Measure

Brand new Corner lot highly functional floor plan single family house at newer community Cadence Park located in Orange County Great Park! This bright and airy 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms home features one bed/bath unit at first level, over-sized kitchen island with quartz counter top. Top of the line brand new builder installed appliances include but not limited to 6 burner cook top, built in refrigerator with ice maker. walk-in pantry, spacious great room connects to large backyard outdoor living through two sets of 3 panels stacking sliding doors. 3 bedroom/3 full bathrooms upstairs plus a generous size loft. The home was equipped with solar panel, built in with smart home features such as Wi-Fi controlled lights, audio, locks etc. after the home is connected with Amazon Echo service. Residents in Cadences park have access to all community amenities at Great Park such as pools, parks sports park and outdoor fitness. Walk to New Cadence Park School, enjoy the convenience of daily shopping and entertaining. Easy access to freeways.