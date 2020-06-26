All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
114 Jadestone
114 Jadestone

114 Jadestone · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

114 Jadestone, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
TURNKEY, Model Perfect Rental Home In Turtle Ridge!!! Situated in the desirable community of Ashton Green. Great private end unit location with 2-car garage. Lots of windows and natural light throughout. Carpeted stairs and upper level with upgraded wood floors in the lower level living room, dining room. Tile in kitchen and half-bath. Gas fireplace and storage closet in the living room. Half-bath has upgraded fixtures. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. This is an end unit with a very private outward facing balcony with views. Very relaxing. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite master bath with his and hers sinks, upgraded counter-top. The stacked washer/dryer unit is on upper level for laundry convenience. The two-car garage has installed cabinets and mezzanine storage and an automatic garage door opener. Walking distance to top-rated schools, community park, hiking and biking trails, and Saturday morning farmer’s market. Only minutes to the beach. Includes access to large community pool, spa and BBQ area for parties or weekend lounging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Jadestone have any available units?
114 Jadestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 114 Jadestone have?
Some of 114 Jadestone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Jadestone currently offering any rent specials?
114 Jadestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Jadestone pet-friendly?
No, 114 Jadestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Jadestone offer parking?
Yes, 114 Jadestone offers parking.
Does 114 Jadestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Jadestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Jadestone have a pool?
Yes, 114 Jadestone has a pool.
Does 114 Jadestone have accessible units?
No, 114 Jadestone does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Jadestone have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Jadestone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Jadestone have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Jadestone does not have units with air conditioning.
