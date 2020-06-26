114 Jadestone

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

TURNKEY, Model Perfect Rental Home In Turtle Ridge!!! Situated in the desirable community of Ashton Green. Great private end unit location with 2-car garage. Lots of windows and natural light throughout. Carpeted stairs and upper level with upgraded wood floors in the lower level living room, dining room. Tile in kitchen and half-bath. Gas fireplace and storage closet in the living room. Half-bath has upgraded fixtures. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. This is an end unit with a very private outward facing balcony with views. Very relaxing. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite master bath with his and hers sinks, upgraded counter-top. The stacked washer/dryer unit is on upper level for laundry convenience. The two-car garage has installed cabinets and mezzanine storage and an automatic garage door opener. Walking distance to top-rated schools, community park, hiking and biking trails, and Saturday morning farmer’s market. Only minutes to the beach. Includes access to large community pool, spa and BBQ area for parties or weekend lounging.