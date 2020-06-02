All apartments in Irvine
113 Schick
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

113 Schick

113 Schick · (213) 712-1080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 Schick, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $4601 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,601

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 Brand new Luxury 4 bed 3.5 bath Townhome in Irvine - Property Id: 296984

Modern and thoughtfully furnished
Lots of lights and windows

The first floor attached with a 2 car garage,and one private room.
The second floor has an elegant living room, Quartz countertop, and a High-end Bosch furnished kitchen

Three bedrooms on the third floor including a master bedroom with upgraded carpet
Great location, close to DJ plaza, 10 minutes drive to UCI.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296984
Property Id 296984

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Schick have any available units?
113 Schick has a unit available for $4,601 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Schick have?
Some of 113 Schick's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Schick currently offering any rent specials?
113 Schick isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Schick pet-friendly?
No, 113 Schick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Schick offer parking?
Yes, 113 Schick does offer parking.
Does 113 Schick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Schick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Schick have a pool?
No, 113 Schick does not have a pool.
Does 113 Schick have accessible units?
No, 113 Schick does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Schick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Schick has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Schick have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Schick does not have units with air conditioning.
