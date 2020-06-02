113 Schick

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/20 Brand new Luxury 4 bed 3.5 bath Townhome in Irvine - Property Id: 296984



Modern and thoughtfully furnished

Lots of lights and windows



The first floor attached with a 2 car garage,and one private room.

The second floor has an elegant living room, Quartz countertop, and a High-end Bosch furnished kitchen



Three bedrooms on the third floor including a master bedroom with upgraded carpet

Great location, close to DJ plaza, 10 minutes drive to UCI.

Property Id 296984



No Pets Allowed



