113 Quiet Place

This is one of the biggest lot in the best location at Orchard Hills Community. boastings 15962SF lot and 5509SF living space with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths. Huge kitchen open to the family room. Top-of-the-line stainless steel range, huge granite countertop island, big refrigerator, built-in wine cellar, built-in coffee maker, breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room open to the kitchen, gas fireplace, wide sliding door open to the backyard. Master bedroom is downstairs. Beautiful living room next to the entrance of the house. Courtyard has fountain and fire table, perfect for afternoon tea or evening friends gathering. 3 bedrooms upstairs connected to a huge entertaining or gaming room with live mountain view and green Community Park views. Three-car garage, tankless water heater. Rooftop solar system. Most of the landscaping are succulents with conservation design of saving water in mind. Backyard have a mini Par 3 golf practice facility. Backyard guesthouse have its own full bath, microwave, walk-in closet. Enclosed patio with ceiling fan and winter heater. Under the ceiling installed top of the line BBQ grill, commercial burner, refrigerator, ice maker, water sink, storage and a lot of cabinets. Granite countertop bar. Community park has basketball court, tennis court, swimming pool, spa, child play ground, BBQ grills and sitting area.