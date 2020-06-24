All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
113 Quiet Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

113 Quiet Place

113 Quiet Place · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

113 Quiet Place, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
green community
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
This is one of the biggest lot in the best location at Orchard Hills Community. boastings 15962SF lot and 5509SF living space with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths. Huge kitchen open to the family room. Top-of-the-line stainless steel range, huge granite countertop island, big refrigerator, built-in wine cellar, built-in coffee maker, breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room open to the kitchen, gas fireplace, wide sliding door open to the backyard. Master bedroom is downstairs. Beautiful living room next to the entrance of the house. Courtyard has fountain and fire table, perfect for afternoon tea or evening friends gathering. 3 bedrooms upstairs connected to a huge entertaining or gaming room with live mountain view and green Community Park views. Three-car garage, tankless water heater. Rooftop solar system. Most of the landscaping are succulents with conservation design of saving water in mind. Backyard have a mini Par 3 golf practice facility. Backyard guesthouse have its own full bath, microwave, walk-in closet. Enclosed patio with ceiling fan and winter heater. Under the ceiling installed top of the line BBQ grill, commercial burner, refrigerator, ice maker, water sink, storage and a lot of cabinets. Granite countertop bar. Community park has basketball court, tennis court, swimming pool, spa, child play ground, BBQ grills and sitting area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Quiet Place have any available units?
113 Quiet Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Quiet Place have?
Some of 113 Quiet Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Quiet Place currently offering any rent specials?
113 Quiet Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Quiet Place pet-friendly?
No, 113 Quiet Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Quiet Place offer parking?
Yes, 113 Quiet Place offers parking.
Does 113 Quiet Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Quiet Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Quiet Place have a pool?
Yes, 113 Quiet Place has a pool.
Does 113 Quiet Place have accessible units?
No, 113 Quiet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Quiet Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Quiet Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Quiet Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Quiet Place does not have units with air conditioning.

