Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 113 Cardinal, an exclusive Rosemist home within Pavilion Park. This one of a kind plan 2 enjoys a lot of privacy as it sits further away from the street than most homes. In addition, it has a larger than normal loft and a driveway that comfortably fits 4 cars. The spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel GE monogram professional appliances, walk-in pantry, upgraded granite countertops and an oversized island perfect for entertaining and cooking. The large master suite has an elegantly upgraded bathroom with marble floors and a fashionista’s custom designed walk in closet. Secondary rooms have their own private bathrooms. The 3 car tandem garage is electric vehicle friendly with 240V outlet and upgraded with epoxy flooring and custom cabinets. Additional features include downstairs bedroom and ¾ bath, engineered hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stained wood banisters, custom window shades, tankless water heater, built-in surround sound, solar panels (leased) and much more. The great room has large bi-fold doors that open up to the California room and a private backyard with built-in BBQ island and a custom fire pit sitting area. As a member of the Great Park association, enjoy the many resort styled pools, parks and sports amenities the community has to offer. This is a unique opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind home.