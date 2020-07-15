All apartments in Irvine
113 Cardinal
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

113 Cardinal

113 Cardinal · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

113 Cardinal, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 113 Cardinal, an exclusive Rosemist home within Pavilion Park. This one of a kind plan 2 enjoys a lot of privacy as it sits further away from the street than most homes. In addition, it has a larger than normal loft and a driveway that comfortably fits 4 cars. The spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel GE monogram professional appliances, walk-in pantry, upgraded granite countertops and an oversized island perfect for entertaining and cooking. The large master suite has an elegantly upgraded bathroom with marble floors and a fashionista’s custom designed walk in closet. Secondary rooms have their own private bathrooms. The 3 car tandem garage is electric vehicle friendly with 240V outlet and upgraded with epoxy flooring and custom cabinets. Additional features include downstairs bedroom and ¾ bath, engineered hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stained wood banisters, custom window shades, tankless water heater, built-in surround sound, solar panels (leased) and much more. The great room has large bi-fold doors that open up to the California room and a private backyard with built-in BBQ island and a custom fire pit sitting area. As a member of the Great Park association, enjoy the many resort styled pools, parks and sports amenities the community has to offer. This is a unique opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Cardinal have any available units?
113 Cardinal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 113 Cardinal have?
Some of 113 Cardinal's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Cardinal currently offering any rent specials?
113 Cardinal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Cardinal pet-friendly?
No, 113 Cardinal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Cardinal offer parking?
Yes, 113 Cardinal offers parking.
Does 113 Cardinal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Cardinal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Cardinal have a pool?
Yes, 113 Cardinal has a pool.
Does 113 Cardinal have accessible units?
No, 113 Cardinal does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Cardinal have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Cardinal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Cardinal have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Cardinal does not have units with air conditioning.
