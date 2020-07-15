Amenities
Welcome to 113 Cardinal, an exclusive Rosemist home within Pavilion Park. This one of a kind plan 2 enjoys a lot of privacy as it sits further away from the street than most homes. In addition, it has a larger than normal loft and a driveway that comfortably fits 4 cars. The spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel GE monogram professional appliances, walk-in pantry, upgraded granite countertops and an oversized island perfect for entertaining and cooking. The large master suite has an elegantly upgraded bathroom with marble floors and a fashionista’s custom designed walk in closet. Secondary rooms have their own private bathrooms. The 3 car tandem garage is electric vehicle friendly with 240V outlet and upgraded with epoxy flooring and custom cabinets. Additional features include downstairs bedroom and ¾ bath, engineered hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stained wood banisters, custom window shades, tankless water heater, built-in surround sound, solar panels (leased) and much more. The great room has large bi-fold doors that open up to the California room and a private backyard with built-in BBQ island and a custom fire pit sitting area. As a member of the Great Park association, enjoy the many resort styled pools, parks and sports amenities the community has to offer. This is a unique opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind home.