112 Ritual

BRAND NEW HOME IN PORTOLA SPRINGS!!! This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, one downstairs for convenience, a beautiful living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen with massive island, custom cabinets and more! The upstairs features three bedrooms and three bathrooms with separate bathrooms for each room. The upstairs also features a massive den perfect for use as a second living space, a kids play area, game area, and much more! The master bedroom features his and her sinks, a massive walk in closet, and a makeup table. This home is located close to brand new parks, pools, playgrounds, hiking trails and Portola Elementary. The school is located in the IUSD school district and is minutes away from Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury Town Center, and a variety of entertainment and dining option. Come see this home today!