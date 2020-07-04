All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 26 2019 at 2:58 AM

112 Ritual

112 Ritual · No Longer Available
Location

112 Ritual, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
BRAND NEW HOME IN PORTOLA SPRINGS!!! This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, one downstairs for convenience, a beautiful living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen with massive island, custom cabinets and more! The upstairs features three bedrooms and three bathrooms with separate bathrooms for each room. The upstairs also features a massive den perfect for use as a second living space, a kids play area, game area, and much more! The master bedroom features his and her sinks, a massive walk in closet, and a makeup table. This home is located close to brand new parks, pools, playgrounds, hiking trails and Portola Elementary. The school is located in the IUSD school district and is minutes away from Irvine Spectrum, Woodbury Town Center, and a variety of entertainment and dining option. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Ritual have any available units?
112 Ritual doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Ritual have?
Some of 112 Ritual's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Ritual currently offering any rent specials?
112 Ritual is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Ritual pet-friendly?
No, 112 Ritual is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Ritual offer parking?
No, 112 Ritual does not offer parking.
Does 112 Ritual have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Ritual does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Ritual have a pool?
Yes, 112 Ritual has a pool.
Does 112 Ritual have accessible units?
No, 112 Ritual does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Ritual have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Ritual does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Ritual have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Ritual does not have units with air conditioning.

