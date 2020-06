112 Full Sun

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

PERFECT LOCATION***NO ONE FRONT***EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN CYPRESS VILLAGE***MOST POPULAR PLAN 2 OF TRISTANIA DESIGNED BY CALIFORNIA PACIFIC HOME***HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME LOCATED IN ONE OF THE MOST DEMANDING LOCATION***PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING IN FRONT***FEW STEPS TO HOA PARK***HOME FEATURES 3 BED+2.5 BATH W/2 CAR GARAGE***FORMAL ENTRY***SPACIOUS LIVING AREA IS WIDE OPEN TO HUGE KITCHEN & PLENTY OF WINDOWS SHOWS BRIGHT W/NATURAL LIGHT***BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT, CUSTOM TWO-TONE PAINT, RECESSED LIGHTS***GOURMET KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS, UPGRADED QUARTZ COUNTER TOP W/ SUBWAY TILE FULL BACKSPLASH, SS BOSCH APPLIANCES & BIG CENTER ISLAND W/ BREAKFAST NOOK BAR***ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS***SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/ELEVATED CEILING, RECESSED LIGHTS & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS***BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATH W/ DUAL SINKS & MOSAIC TILE BACKSPLASH & LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER***UPSTAIRS INDIVIDUAL LAUNDRY ROOM***MUST SEE***HURRY***