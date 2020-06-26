112 Evening Sun

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful bright corner unit townhouse featuring open floor great room, kitchen and dining room. Upgraded flooring throughout with laminate floor in the great room, quality carpet upstairs and upgraded tiles for the bathrooms. Modern Kitchen features Bosch stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs open to a spacious loft with built in desk, 3 generous sized bedrooms each with its own bathroom. All of the bedrooms, loft and great room has ceiling fans for efficient cooling. This house is clean, feels very private and in excellent move in condition. Newer refrigerator, washer/dryer all included. Cypress Village Elementary and Jeffrey Trail Middle school is all within the community.