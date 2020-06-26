All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:23 PM

112 Evening Sun

112 Evening Sun · No Longer Available
Location

112 Evening Sun, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful bright corner unit townhouse featuring open floor great room, kitchen and dining room. Upgraded flooring throughout with laminate floor in the great room, quality carpet upstairs and upgraded tiles for the bathrooms. Modern Kitchen features Bosch stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs open to a spacious loft with built in desk, 3 generous sized bedrooms each with its own bathroom. All of the bedrooms, loft and great room has ceiling fans for efficient cooling. This house is clean, feels very private and in excellent move in condition. Newer refrigerator, washer/dryer all included. Cypress Village Elementary and Jeffrey Trail Middle school is all within the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Evening Sun have any available units?
112 Evening Sun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Evening Sun have?
Some of 112 Evening Sun's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Evening Sun currently offering any rent specials?
112 Evening Sun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Evening Sun pet-friendly?
No, 112 Evening Sun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Evening Sun offer parking?
No, 112 Evening Sun does not offer parking.
Does 112 Evening Sun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Evening Sun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Evening Sun have a pool?
No, 112 Evening Sun does not have a pool.
Does 112 Evening Sun have accessible units?
No, 112 Evening Sun does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Evening Sun have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Evening Sun does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Evening Sun have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Evening Sun does not have units with air conditioning.
