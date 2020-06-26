112 Donati

Amenities

dishwasher new construction stainless steel pool microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

Bread new construction detached home in the Orchard Hills Reserve gated community, Verdi neighborhood build by Irvine pacific, surrounded by shopping ,dining , and entertainment centers , This 2459 SF plan Residence includes first floor Master Bedroom and an extra Bonus room and guest bathroom , 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs, Gourmet KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, including cooktop ,oven microwave combination, dishwasher and hood, Great room floorplan is further enhanced by the panoramic sliding glass door, resulting in increased opportunities for sunlight , fresh air and entertainment, Home is in walking distance to Reserve's private resort style community park and pool area.