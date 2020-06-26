All apartments in Irvine
112 Donati

112 Donati · No Longer Available
Location

112 Donati, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

Bread new construction detached home in the Orchard Hills Reserve gated community, Verdi neighborhood build by Irvine pacific, surrounded by shopping ,dining , and entertainment centers , This 2459 SF plan Residence includes first floor Master Bedroom and an extra Bonus room and guest bathroom , 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs, Gourmet KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, including cooktop ,oven microwave combination, dishwasher and hood, Great room floorplan is further enhanced by the panoramic sliding glass door, resulting in increased opportunities for sunlight , fresh air and entertainment, Home is in walking distance to Reserve's private resort style community park and pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Donati have any available units?
112 Donati doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 112 Donati have?
Some of 112 Donati's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Donati currently offering any rent specials?
112 Donati is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Donati pet-friendly?
No, 112 Donati is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Donati offer parking?
No, 112 Donati does not offer parking.
Does 112 Donati have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Donati does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Donati have a pool?
Yes, 112 Donati has a pool.
Does 112 Donati have accessible units?
No, 112 Donati does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Donati have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Donati has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Donati have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Donati does not have units with air conditioning.
