All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 111 Omar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
111 Omar
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

111 Omar

111 Omar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 Omar, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
volleyball court
Brand new home in Eastwood Community, Located in Piedmont neighborhood in Eastwood Village. This house features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen with upgraded counters. Everything is brand-new including all the wonderful appliances such as dishwasher, 5 burner stove top and oven. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet, double sinks, bathtub and shower. Eastwood Village is a wonderful new community with many amenities including basketball courts, pools, volleyball courts, clubhouse, soccer and baseball fields. Great home with an excellent school district. One bedroom on main floor. *Pics shown are sample of model home, not actual*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Omar have any available units?
111 Omar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 111 Omar have?
Some of 111 Omar's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Omar currently offering any rent specials?
111 Omar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Omar pet-friendly?
No, 111 Omar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 111 Omar offer parking?
No, 111 Omar does not offer parking.
Does 111 Omar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Omar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Omar have a pool?
Yes, 111 Omar has a pool.
Does 111 Omar have accessible units?
No, 111 Omar does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Omar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Omar has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Omar have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Omar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology