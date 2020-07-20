Amenities

Brand new home in Eastwood Community, Located in Piedmont neighborhood in Eastwood Village. This house features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen with upgraded counters. Everything is brand-new including all the wonderful appliances such as dishwasher, 5 burner stove top and oven. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet, double sinks, bathtub and shower. Eastwood Village is a wonderful new community with many amenities including basketball courts, pools, volleyball courts, clubhouse, soccer and baseball fields. Great home with an excellent school district. One bedroom on main floor. *Pics shown are sample of model home, not actual*