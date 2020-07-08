All apartments in Irvine
11 Wickland
11 Wickland

11 Wickland · No Longer Available
Location

11 Wickland, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home definitely has the WOW factor! No stone is unturned in this complete remodel from top to bottom! A perfect floor plan with one bedroom and bath down and single level (no steps) downstairs living. Hundreds of thousands have been spent making this like brand new. Enter your home through the "dutch" doors to a room full of light and charm with volume ceilings, added solar tubes, new vinyl windows & patio door, plantation shutters, and recessed lighting. The downstairs has the newest "wood-like" tile floors and upstairs the plushest carpet ever! Doors have been replaced, custom crystal styled doorknobs, all bathrooms with quartz counters, new low-flow toilets & shower heads, all new lighting and cabinets, tubs and showers......need I go on? Even the laundry room has quartz counters at the deep sink. And you can't beat this kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry with pull out drawers and glass doors, VIKING appliances include a 6 burner commercial-style range & hood. Casual breakfast nook, formal dining or "bar eating" in the kitchen. All new baseboards, crown molding, lighting and more. The master bath is something to see! Dual sinks, soaking tub, extra-large shower, private toilet room, walk-in closet and all top-end upgrades. This environmentally friendly backyard is oversized and loaded with color! All of this and the Northwood High School District too! No pets please, don't ask, sorry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Wickland have any available units?
11 Wickland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Wickland have?
Some of 11 Wickland's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Wickland currently offering any rent specials?
11 Wickland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Wickland pet-friendly?
No, 11 Wickland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Wickland offer parking?
Yes, 11 Wickland offers parking.
Does 11 Wickland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Wickland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Wickland have a pool?
No, 11 Wickland does not have a pool.
Does 11 Wickland have accessible units?
No, 11 Wickland does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Wickland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Wickland has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Wickland have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Wickland does not have units with air conditioning.

