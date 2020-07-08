11 Wickland

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home definitely has the WOW factor! No stone is unturned in this complete remodel from top to bottom! A perfect floor plan with one bedroom and bath down and single level (no steps) downstairs living. Hundreds of thousands have been spent making this like brand new. Enter your home through the "dutch" doors to a room full of light and charm with volume ceilings, added solar tubes, new vinyl windows & patio door, plantation shutters, and recessed lighting. The downstairs has the newest "wood-like" tile floors and upstairs the plushest carpet ever! Doors have been replaced, custom crystal styled doorknobs, all bathrooms with quartz counters, new low-flow toilets & shower heads, all new lighting and cabinets, tubs and showers......need I go on? Even the laundry room has quartz counters at the deep sink. And you can't beat this kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry with pull out drawers and glass doors, VIKING appliances include a 6 burner commercial-style range & hood. Casual breakfast nook, formal dining or "bar eating" in the kitchen. All new baseboards, crown molding, lighting and more. The master bath is something to see! Dual sinks, soaking tub, extra-large shower, private toilet room, walk-in closet and all top-end upgrades. This environmentally friendly backyard is oversized and loaded with color! All of this and the Northwood High School District too! No pets please, don't ask, sorry!