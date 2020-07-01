11 New Market

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

This town home located at the "West Irvine Community", great location it's end unit only one wall attached very quiet & bright. there has a nice front yard bring more green & privacy, the family room with fireplace next to the dinning area and newer laminate flooring. the kitchen has granite counter-top maple cabinetry the refrigerator included. the individual laundry area include washer & dryer. there is a functional loft on the upper level fell spacious when go up then three bedrooms surrounding. carpet flooring on up level, the master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and the walking closet has installed organizer. dual sinks in master bathroom. two car garage attached to the house, the HOA swimming pool, tennis court, playground near by. walking distance to the Myford Elementary school. the Market Place Shopping area closed by.