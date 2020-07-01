All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 New Market.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 New Market
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

11 New Market

11 New Market · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 New Market, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This town home located at the "West Irvine Community", great location it's end unit only one wall attached very quiet & bright. there has a nice front yard bring more green & privacy, the family room with fireplace next to the dinning area and newer laminate flooring. the kitchen has granite counter-top maple cabinetry the refrigerator included. the individual laundry area include washer & dryer. there is a functional loft on the upper level fell spacious when go up then three bedrooms surrounding. carpet flooring on up level, the master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and the walking closet has installed organizer. dual sinks in master bathroom. two car garage attached to the house, the HOA swimming pool, tennis court, playground near by. walking distance to the Myford Elementary school. the Market Place Shopping area closed by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 New Market have any available units?
11 New Market doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 New Market have?
Some of 11 New Market's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 New Market currently offering any rent specials?
11 New Market is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 New Market pet-friendly?
No, 11 New Market is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 New Market offer parking?
Yes, 11 New Market offers parking.
Does 11 New Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 New Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 New Market have a pool?
Yes, 11 New Market has a pool.
Does 11 New Market have accessible units?
No, 11 New Market does not have accessible units.
Does 11 New Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 New Market has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 New Market have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 New Market does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology