Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

11 Mahogany Drive

11 Mahogany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Mahogany Drive, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Gorgeous fully upgraded single family residence situated at the center of Northwood Point guard gated community. As you open the front door, spacious living room with cathedral ceiling makes you feel warmly welcomed. Wide open kitchen equips with cherry cabinets, expanded granite counter tops with full backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, built-ins and downdraft range hood. Formal dining room has a magnificent view of pool, spa, and greens. Family room with backyard view has a nice fireplace and built-ins. There is a bedroom suite downstairs with a full bathroom. Large master suite has a romantic fireplace in the retreat, a separate workout room, 2 walk-in closets, skylight, dual vanities, and dressing area. A big bonus room with a full bath and door can be easily converted to another bedroom suite upstairs. With your own private pool, spa, and built-in BBQ with bar this house is a true lovely house for guests, friends, and family to enjoy. The attached 3 car garage has plenty built-in cabinets for storage. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District schools. Shopping and dining are conveniently located at nearby Heritage Plaza, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Marketplace. Easy access to all freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Mahogany Drive have any available units?
11 Mahogany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Mahogany Drive have?
Some of 11 Mahogany Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Mahogany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Mahogany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Mahogany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Mahogany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Mahogany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Mahogany Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Mahogany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Mahogany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Mahogany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11 Mahogany Drive has a pool.
Does 11 Mahogany Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11 Mahogany Drive has accessible units.
Does 11 Mahogany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Mahogany Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Mahogany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Mahogany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
