11 Mahogany Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Gorgeous fully upgraded single family residence situated at the center of Northwood Point guard gated community. As you open the front door, spacious living room with cathedral ceiling makes you feel warmly welcomed. Wide open kitchen equips with cherry cabinets, expanded granite counter tops with full backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, built-ins and downdraft range hood. Formal dining room has a magnificent view of pool, spa, and greens. Family room with backyard view has a nice fireplace and built-ins. There is a bedroom suite downstairs with a full bathroom. Large master suite has a romantic fireplace in the retreat, a separate workout room, 2 walk-in closets, skylight, dual vanities, and dressing area. A big bonus room with a full bath and door can be easily converted to another bedroom suite upstairs. With your own private pool, spa, and built-in BBQ with bar this house is a true lovely house for guests, friends, and family to enjoy. The attached 3 car garage has plenty built-in cabinets for storage. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District schools. Shopping and dining are conveniently located at nearby Heritage Plaza, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Marketplace. Easy access to all freeways.