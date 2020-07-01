All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

11 Fairside

11 Fairside · No Longer Available
Location

11 Fairside, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Great Location in "Woodbridge" Highly Sought After One Story End Unit, Very Bright with Lots of Windows to bring in the Ambient Light, 3 Bedrooms. 2 Baths, Living Room, Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, Engineered Wood Floor, Beautiful Island Kitchen, High Grade Granite Counters, White Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator and Sink. Ceiling Fans, A/C, Washer, Dryer, Plush Carpet in All Bedrooms and Nice Size Rear Yard with Brick Patio.. This Great Property is Freeway Close and Walking Distance to 2 Landmark Lakes with Docks, 2 Beach Lagoons, 22 Pools, 16 Spas, 13 Waders, 24 Tennis Courts, a Splash Pad, Numerous Parks, Volleyball Courts, Basket Ball Courts, a Fitness Course, Award-Winning Schools located in One of the most Coveted School Districts in the Nation and much, much more!! Ready for Move In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Fairside have any available units?
11 Fairside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Fairside have?
Some of 11 Fairside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Fairside currently offering any rent specials?
11 Fairside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Fairside pet-friendly?
No, 11 Fairside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Fairside offer parking?
No, 11 Fairside does not offer parking.
Does 11 Fairside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Fairside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Fairside have a pool?
Yes, 11 Fairside has a pool.
Does 11 Fairside have accessible units?
No, 11 Fairside does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Fairside have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Fairside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Fairside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Fairside has units with air conditioning.

