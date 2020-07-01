11 Fairside

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Great Location in "Woodbridge" Highly Sought After One Story End Unit, Very Bright with Lots of Windows to bring in the Ambient Light, 3 Bedrooms. 2 Baths, Living Room, Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, Engineered Wood Floor, Beautiful Island Kitchen, High Grade Granite Counters, White Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator and Sink. Ceiling Fans, A/C, Washer, Dryer, Plush Carpet in All Bedrooms and Nice Size Rear Yard with Brick Patio.. This Great Property is Freeway Close and Walking Distance to 2 Landmark Lakes with Docks, 2 Beach Lagoons, 22 Pools, 16 Spas, 13 Waders, 24 Tennis Courts, a Splash Pad, Numerous Parks, Volleyball Courts, Basket Ball Courts, a Fitness Course, Award-Winning Schools located in One of the most Coveted School Districts in the Nation and much, much more!! Ready for Move In!