11 Fairside

Great Location in "Woodbridge" Highly Sought After One Story End Unit, Very Bright with Lots of Windows to bring in the Ambient Light, 3 Bedrooms. 2 Baths, Living Room, Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, Engineered Wood Floor, Beautiful Island Kitchen, High Grade Granite Counters, White Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator and Sink. Ceiling Fans, A/C, Washer, Dryer, Plush Carpet in All Bedrooms and Nice Size Rear Yard with Brick Patio.. This Great Property is Freeway Close and Walking Distance to 2 Landmark Lakes with Docks, 2 Beach Lagoons, 22 Pools, 16 Spas, 13 Waders, 24 Tennis Courts, a Splash Pad, Numerous Parks, Volleyball Courts, Basket Ball Courts, a Fitness Course, Award-Winning Schools located in One of the most Coveted School Districts in the Nation and much, much more!! Ready for Move In!